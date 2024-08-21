One missing after boat sinks in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait

Istanbul, Aug 21 (IANS) One person went missing while three others were rescued when a boat capsized in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait in Turkey, local media reported on Wednesday.

The state-run TRT broadcaster said that a boat carrying four people and a dog sank under unknown circumstances off the Sariyer district on the European side of the city, reports Xinhua news agency reported.

Three people and the dog in the water were rescued by a passing boat.

Police, Coast Guard, and medical teams have been dispatched to the scene, and the rescue operation is still ongoing.

The 30-km-long Bosphorus Strait is one of the busiest waterways in the world, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara.

