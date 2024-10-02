One killer whale dead, others stranded in Russia's Far East

Vladivostok, Oct 2 (IANS) A group of killer whales was stranded in an estuary in Russia's Far East territory of Kamchatka due to a low tide, resulting in the death of one whale, local authorities said on Wednesday.

"The killer whales are trapped in the estuary near Ustyevo village, and according to video footage, one has already died. The low tide is preventing us from getting closer, as the muddy bottom of the estuary makes it impossible for equipment to reach them. All boats from local companies have already been brought ashore," said Sergei Lebedev, Minister for Emergency Situations of the Kamchatka region, on social media, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers, volunteers, and officials are coordinating efforts and considering spraying the whales with water to keep them cool, given that moving them back to sea is not currently feasible.

Lebedev added that the killer whales will likely return to the sea once the tide rises, which is expected at 9:00 p.m. local time.

"The situation is very difficult, and the Ministry of Natural Resources has been informed," Lebedev stated.

