One killed, 200 displaced in Manila fire

Manila, Aug 8 (IANS) A 69-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease has died in a fire that hit a residential area in the Philippine capital, the Bureau of Fire Protection said on Thursday.

The bureau said the fire, which broke out around 5.30 p.m. local time in a district in Manila City on Wednesday, quickly swept across at least 20 houses, displacing 50 families of 200 residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bureau added that it took firefighters nearly an hour to bring the fire under control.

Arson investigators are still determining the origin of the fire.

Investigations are underway.

Details are awaited.

