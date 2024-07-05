One killed, 15 injured in road crash in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 5 (IANS) One commuter lost his life and 15 others were injured as a mini-bus turned turtle in west Afghanistan's Herat province, a local official said on Friday.

Deputy District Chief Abdul Rahim Rahmani said that the vehicle carrying 16 passengers was heading towards Koshki Rubat Sangi district when it diverted from the road and overturned on Thursday evening, leaving one dead on the spot and injuring 15 others, some in critical condition, reported Xinhua news agency.

A similar accident claimed two lives and injured three others in the northern Badakhshan province after a car plunged into a ravine due to reckless driving on Wednesday.

Ramshackle highways, driving old vehicles on congested roads, overlooking traffic rules, lack of safety measures, overloading vehicles during travels and carelessness of drivers, according to Afghans, are the main reasons for deadly road accidents in Afghanistan.

