One dead, 4 injured as Tazia touches high-voltage wire during Muharram procession in Jharkhand

Giridih (Jharkhand), July 6 (IANS) At least one person died and four others were injured after a Tazia came into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead electric wire during a Muharram procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Chakosingha village under the Thodthambha outpost area.

According to officials, as participants lifted a large Tazia on their shoulders as part of the traditional procession, it accidentally touched the high-tension wire, triggering a massive electric shock.

Witnesses said five to six people collapsed immediately, writhing in pain after the shock. One of them died on the spot. The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical. All the injured have been admitted to the Giridih District Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident Giridih Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said that the administration responded promptly, providing immediate assistance and medical care.

The tragedy led to panic and chaos in the procession, with the mood of mourning gripping the entire village.

This is not the first such incident in the district. In 2023, a similar accident during Muharram in Chakmanjo village under Jamua police station limits claimed the life of a youth and left two others injured.

That same year, in a separate incident in Petarwar, Bokaro district, four people were electrocuted and over 10 others sustained severe burns after a Tazia touched a high-voltage line.

In view of recurring accidents, the Jharkhand State Electricity Supply Corporation (JSEB), following a directive from the High Court, issued clear guidelines last week regarding the permissible height of flags, Tazias, and tableaux in religious processions. However, despite the advisory, several processions across the state continue to flout the rules by carrying Tazias of excessive height.

