'Once-in-a-lifetime moment', Indian diaspora in Maldives eagerly awaits meeting PM Modi

Male, July 25 (IANS) Excitement is running high among the Indian diaspora in the Maldives as they prepare to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the island nation.

The Prime Minister is staying at the Kurumba Village Resort, where many Indians have gathered in anticipation of his arrival, calling it a moment of pride and a personal milestone.

“We are very excited. I’m going to meet PM Modi for the first time,” said Sandeep Kumar, who had dressed in traditional Indian attire early in the morning. “India and Maldives are like brothers. The way PM Modi is helping establish and run many projects here is commendable. Bilateral ties are prospering. He is very famous, a global leader. I would say he is a Yug Purush.”

Calling the opportunity “once in a lifetime,” Sudarshan Shetty shared, “I am very excited, and back in India, my family is thrilled that I’m getting to meet him. His visit to the Maldives will boost the long-standing relationship between the two nations.”

Annapurna, a community member from Andhra Pradesh, expressed her admiration: “I’m very excited to meet PM Modi. He is such a dynamic leader, it’s a fortunate moment for us.”

Another diaspora member from Kerala echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are eager to see PM Modi. We’re glad he’s coming.”

“I am here to welcome our Prime Minister,” said one member. “India-Maldives relations are improving, and this visit will strengthen them even more. The Maldives has become a second home to us after India,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and marks two key milestones: the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations. He will attend the national celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The visit follows PM Modi’s landmark trip to the United Kingdom, where he concluded a Free Trade Agreement with the UK and held high-level engagements aimed at enhancing India-UK economic ties.

With flags, traditional attire, and deep enthusiasm, the Indian diaspora in the Maldives is ready to give their leader a heartfelt welcome, hoping this visit will further cement the strong and growing bond between the two nations.

