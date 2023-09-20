Olympic Games are obviously a priority, says Iga Swiatek over French Open 2024 schedule blocking

Paris (France), Sep 20 (IANS) World No.2 Iga Swiatek shared her ‘priority’ to play in the 2024 Olympic Games, and also expressed disappointment with the World Tennis Association (WTA) for scheduling the Roland Garros 2024 just before the Paris Games.

Roland Garros (French Open) which is scheduled from May 28- June 9, 2024 in the State Roland Garros in Paris will be played just before the Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 - August 11.

“I need to listen to my body and the season is very intense — our number one priority is to play it until the end in good health and plan it wisely so we wouldn’t risk an injury," Swiatek told EuroSport.

“The Olympic Games are obviously a priority, but it will be difficult to be in optimal shape specifically for these competitions. If I wanted to do that, the preparation period would have to start during Roland-Garros…The calendar is very tight and I have many important tournaments ahead of me.

“On the way we have the Australian Open, important events in the United States, and Roland Garros. It’s not that I practice a discipline in which the most important thing is the world championships and the Olympic Games,” she added.

Swiatek won her fourth Grand Slam after defeating Czech Republic Karolina Muchova in the 2022 French Open final in a 3-set with a scoreline of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

