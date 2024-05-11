Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal slams LinkedIn again for deleting his posts

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal continued to slam the Microsoft-owned professional network LinkedIn, saying they have deleted his post once again, without notifying him.

In a post on X social media platform, Aggarwal said that LinkedIn can delete more posts but can’t remove his opinion.

He earlier criticised the platform saying that their Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool was imposing a political ideology on Indian users which is unsafe and sinister.

“Dear @LinkedIn you deleted my post again! This time you didn’t even notify me or leave a trace since you removed the whole thread. Luckily my team takes screenshots,” the Ola CEO posted.

He further said that LinkedIn can delete “this one too but you can’t remove my opinion”.

“Since you’re owned by @Microsoft, I will be sharing my broader thoughts and some actions with everyone,” he commented.

The whole episode began when Aggarwal took to X to share his thoughts on gender pronouns, with a post on "pronoun illness".

The Ola founder had asked LinkedIn’s AI chatbot about him and shared a screenshot of the bot's response.

In the response, the LinkedIn bot used "they" and "their" to address the founder.

“Never thought that LinkedIn would stoop so low and can't take criticism too,” a LinkedIn user posted.

The Microsoft-owned platform was yet to comment on Aggarwal’s posts.

