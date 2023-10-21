Odisha: Three gets lifer in triple murder case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (IANS) A Bhubaneswar court on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a sensational triple murder case after 27 years.

The convicts were identified as Biswajit Das a.k.a. Jitu, Chita Ranjan Padhi a.k.a. Chhotu and Rudra Narayan Sahu.

The court has also directed the convicts to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The trio would further serve rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months if they fail to pay the fine amount.

The court pronounced the judgement after examining the statements of 21 witnesses and other evidences produced by the prosecution.

On July 11, 1996, one Godabarish Rath of Rental Colony area of the city lodged a report at the Khandagiri police station alleging that his son Sarada Prasad Rath who had gone to CRP square by his scooter did not return after the lapse of more than two hours.

"Meanwhile, he got the information that there was a commotion at Jagannath Vihar and he immediately proceeded to the spot. Godabarish found son Sarada and his friends - Dillu and Biswajit Mohanty - lying dead at the spot. He accused Biswajit, Chhotu and Rudra of murdering his son and friends by using various murderous weapons over previous enmity," said Additional Public Prosecutor, Salila Kumar Pradhan.

The police later arrested four persons -- Biswajit, Chita Ranjan, Rudra Narayan and Samir Pradhan -- on July 25, 1996.

The charge sheet was filed against the accused persons under sections 302, 147,148,149 of the IPC and sections 27 of the Arms Act.

One of the accused Samir Pradhan died due to cardiac failure during the trial.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.