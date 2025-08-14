Odisha signs MoU with CEGIS to launch data‑driven 'Decision Support System' for ‘Viksit Odisha’ push

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (IANS) In a forward-looking move towards smarter governance, the Odisha government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) for the launch of a Decision Support System (DSS) for enabling data-driven governance backed by analytical evidence.

The Odisha government, in an official statement, said that its partnership with CEGIS is aimed at achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Odisha.

It further added that the Non-profit organisation CEGIS signed a Non-financial MoU with a five-year commitment with a focus on institutionalising capacity building in Odisha.

Currently, CEGIS Foundation is working with 5 GoI Institutions, including MoSPI, NITI Aayog, Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat, and India Intellectual Property Office.

The MoU was signed during a programme at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, Lokaseva Bhawan, here in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

The Dy CM, in his address at the outset, welcomed the CEGIS team to the sacred soil of Odisha, a land rich in heritage, shaped by resilience, and driven by the aspirations of its people.

He noted that this MoU signing with CEGIS is a significant step towards governance reforms in the State of Odisha. The DyCM stated that the signing of MoU with CEGIS marks the beginning of Odisha’s transformative journey—one that places data, evidence, and outcomes at the heart of public service delivery.

He claimed that the present Government is dedicated to serving the people of the State.

“Our efforts over the past year —in health, education, disaster management, livelihoods, and digital infrastructure—have aimed to ensure that every citizen receives effective, efficient, and equitable public services. Our solutions must become smarter, targeted, and more responsive. The partnership with CEGIS is an important enabler in this regard. Their approach, research and field experience complement Odisha’s vision for 2036 and 2047 in strengthening our institutions and systems,” Dy CM added.

Deo also stated that over the next five years, this partnership will provide technical and analytical support across departments—helping in policy decisions, optimising expenditure, and enhancing the delivery of public service across key sectors. He also thanked CEGIS for their commitment and cooperation in future to carry forward the vision of Viksit Odisha for the years 2036 and 2047.

