Odisha: RTOs told to ensure strict compliance of fire safety regulations in school buses

Bhubaneswar, July 21 (IANS) The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has issued a directive to all the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations in school buses.

Amitabh Thakur, the state Transport Commissioner, has written letters to all the RTOs instructing them to take strict action against violators.

According to Section 125C of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, it is mandatory for all school buses to adhere to proper fire safety measures.

"School buses must have a Fire Detection Alarm System (FDAS), Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS), and Fire Alarm Protection System (FAPS). These systems are crucial for preventing and handling fire incidents, ensuring the safety of students travelling by bus. Compliance with these fire safety measures as per AIS-135 under Rule 125C of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, is mandatory for all school buses," STA sources said on Sunday.

The STA has also decided to conduct strict monitoring of the fire safety arrangements in school buses to ensure proper implementation of the various measures mandated in the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The Zonal Deputy Transport Commissioners and Regional Transport Officers will regularly inspect these buses.

Thakur also directed the district transport department officials to ensure strict legal action against any school bus found violating these regulations.

"Motor vehicle inspectors have also been instructed to ensure compliance within their respective regions and to cancel the fitness certificates of non-compliant buses. No negligence will be tolerated regarding the safety of young students. Thus, a zero tolerance policy is being implemented," added STA sources.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.