Odisha Police arrest two cyber criminals in Rs 1.08cr fraud case

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (IANS) The Odisha Police have arrested two cyber criminals including a engineering diploma holder for defrauding a trader of Rs 1.08 crore through fake online gaming platforms between 2022 and 2025, the Crime Branch said on Wednesday.

The accused persons were identified as Sk Wasiul Islam a.k.a. Rohan,29, of Purba Medinapur in West Bengal and Jyoti Prakash Pallai, 36, of Unit III under Kharavelanagar police station area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused, Sk Wasiul, is engaged in sports business while Pallai is a diploma holder in engineering.

The victim, who hails from the Kalinganagar area of Jajpur district, filed a complaint with the Crime Branch on May 1, 2025, alleging that he was duped by unknown cyber fraudsters to the tune of over Rs 1 crore from August 2022 to Jan 2025 through links of fake cricket betting websites.

“Initially, the victim started paying small amounts in Phone Pay from Rs 1,000, and then he was addicted to the game to earn more money which he thought will be doubled and tripled. The fraudsters persuaded him to transfer more and more money, leading him to transfer Rs 1,08,79,420 from his account, wife's account, friends and staff accounts. After 2.5 years, the victim realized that it was a scam,” said a senior crime branch official.

The police ascertained that the cyber fraudsters lured the victims through messages in Whatsapp, Telegram and social media ads promising high returns via a "gaming app".

The gullible users were tricked into sharing UPI credentials and OTPs and transferring huge amounts to current mule accounts.

The investigating team, through a detailed technical probe and digital surveillance found the accused involved in operating fake gaming platforms and phishing websites used to steal sensitive banking and personal data for opening mule bank accounts and transferring huge amounts in their accounts.

The accused persons were presented before a court in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The investigating team has seized various incriminating articles, including passbooks, cheque book, mobile phones, SIM card, GST certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc., from the possession of the accused persons, which is clearly established that the accused persons are doing such cyber frauds in the name of online betting platform.

