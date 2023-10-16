Odisha Police arrest drug peddler, seize narcotics worth Rs 50L

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a drug peddler and seized narcotics worth over Rs 50 lakhs during a raid in Keonjhar district.

The arrested person was identified as Debananda Samal (37) from Anandapur area.

Following an intelligence input, the STF sleuths with the help of local police on Sunday intercepted Samal's vehicle at the Silun Chowk.

“During search, contraband brown sugar weighing 520 grams, was recovered from his possession. Police have also seized a Maruti Alto Car and other incriminating materials,” an STF official said.

Debananda was arrested as he could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, the official added.

The Keonjhar Town Police have registering a case against the accused under section 21(c) of the NDPS Act 1985.

“A special drive against narcotics is continuing. Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 72 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 grams of cocaine, 116 quintals of marijuana, opium 3 kg and has arrested more than 182 drug dealers/peddlers,” said STF sources.

