Odisha man surrenders after killing sister

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (IANS) A man in Odisha's Keonjhar district surrendered before the police on Friday after he killed his sister.

According to the police, the accused, Prasanna Barik worked with a private company and used to distribute his monthly salary between his wife and unmarried sister, Malati.

Recently Prasanna was diagnosed with jaundice and some other diseases so he asked for some money from his wife for the treatment expenses.

Prasanna’s wife, who had gone to her maternal house, asked him to take the money from his sister, the police.

On Friday morning, Prasanna and Malati engaged in a heated argument after she refused to give him the money.

Enraged at this Prasanna shot dead his sister with his licence gun.

A relative said that he called some nearby residents and told them of the incident.

Malati was immediately rushed to District Headquarter Hospital, Keonjhar where the doctors declared her brought dead.

