Odisha keen on strengthening ties with European nations: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 1 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday advocated for stronger ties with Europe, emphasising that promoting Odisha’s cultural heritage and handicrafts in European countries would bring greater pride and international recognition to the state.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Majhi expressed the state government’s intent to strengthen cooperation with European nations during a meeting with a group of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officers from the 2000 and 2001 batches at the Lok Seva Bhavan here on Monday.

The delegation included Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador of India to Romania, Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia, and Mrs. Gloria Gangte, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta.

During the meeting, the officers interacted with the Chief Minister on various aspects of governance, development initiatives in Odisha, and India’s diplomatic engagement globally.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the officers for their continued service to the nation and appreciated their contributions in representing India’s interests abroad.

The state government further noted that the dignitaries congratulated the Chief Minister for his outstanding work for the State over the past year and for getting the acronym “People’s CM”.

They also lauded the successful organisation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar this year that encouraged global Indians, especially Odias, to get more connected to the state. The envoys highlighted the growing demand for skilled youth in European countries, and there are enough opportunities for the state's youth, they added.

“Odisha is taking proactive steps to equip its youth through skilling initiatives. The skilled in Odisha initiative has become a globally recognised brand, and the future looks bright for the youth of the state. Odisha will facilitate better opportunities for its aspiring youth in European countries,” said CM Majhi.

