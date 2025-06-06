Odisha health dept urges devotees with Covid symptoms to avoid visiting Puri during Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar, June 6 (IANS) The Health Department of Odisha has urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms not to visit Puri during the upcoming Rath Yatra festival on June 27.

Speaking to media persons, the state director of health services, Amarendra Nath Mohanty said that there is no significant cause for alarm regarding Covid-19 cases in Odisha.

He stated that Odisha has reported very few numbers of Covid-19 cases. He advised people to not get panicky believing in random rumours. The Covid-19 cases are completely under control in Odisha.

“However, we shouldn't let our guard down and must follow all precautionary measures to prevent problems in future. So, we are urging those displaying symptoms of Covid-19, including fever and flu, to avoid physically participating in the Rath Yatra festival. We request them to watch the Rath Yatra on television channels,” said Mohanty.

He also advised the physically fit devotees who are visiting Rath Yatra to properly follow the Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, washing of hands, etc.

Mohanty urged other devotees, who are in good condition and planning to visit Puri during Rath yatra, to drink clean water and eat fresh food items during the festival to avoid getting affected with water-borne and fly-borne diseases.

Mohanty also said that the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) has added more beds, and more medical staff have been stationed there in view of the nine-day festival starting from June 27.

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country and outside will throng to the coastal town of Puri during the period. Mohanty noted that the state health secretary recently visited the Puri DHH and assessed the preparations.

It is pertinent here to mention that preparations are in full swing in the sacred town of Puri for the Rath Yatra festival.

The holy triad at Jagannath Temple at Puri will embark on a nine-day sojourn to the Gundicha Temple on June 27.

As per reports, Odisha has reported seven new Covid cases on Friday to bring the number of Covid-19 affected persons to 30.

