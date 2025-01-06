Odisha govt announces 3-year sponsorship for Indian kho kho team

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday announced a three-year sponsorship deal for the Indian national kho kho team, marking a significant step forward in promoting indigenous sports in the country.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the state will invest Rs 5 crore annually from January 2025 to December 2027, with funding provided through the Odisha Mining Corporation.

The total sponsorship package of Rs 15 crore demonstrates Odisha's continued commitment to sports development, following its successful partnership with Indian hockey. This initiative aims to elevate Kho Kho's status and provide essential support to the national team.

"This is a watershed moment for Kho Kho in India. By supporting our indigenous sports, we are not only preserving our cultural heritage but also creating new opportunities for our athletes," said Chief Minister Majhi. "Just as we transformed Indian hockey, we envision a similar renaissance for Kho Kho, positioning Odisha as a catalyst for sporting excellence."

Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), welcomed the announcement, stating, "Odisha's commitment to Kho Kho represents a turning point for this traditional sport. This sponsorship will significantly enhance our ability to develop world-class athletes and promote Kho Kho on the global stage."

The sponsorship will facilitate team development, training infrastructure, and participation in national and international competitions. Officials note that this partnership will also provide valuable branding opportunities for Odisha at national and international sporting events.

