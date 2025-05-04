Odisha constitutes high-level committee to probe fatal bridge mishap in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, May 4 (IANS) The state Works Department has constituted a high-level technical committee to probe the accident that occurred during the construction of a bridge over Kathajodi river at Khannagar in Cuttack, an official said on Sunday.

As many as three workers died while two others sustained grievous injuries due to the fatal accident that occurred on Sunday.

The technical committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report and the persons responsible for the tragic accident.

An official notification issued by the Odisha Works department on Sunday read: “A high-level Technical Committee is hereby constituted with the following members to enquire into the causes of fatal mishap that occurred on 03.05.2025 during execution of the project on improvement to Cuttack ring road to 6-Lane Standard from 19/600 Km to 21/700 km (Khannagar to Link Road) including 03-lane elevated corridor of 993 meter under State Plan. The Technical Committee will submit a detailed report along with the persons/entities responsible for such lapses to this Department within 15 days."

The high-level technical committee chaired by the EIC-cum-Special Secretary to Government also comprises the Chairman Works Department, Chief Engineer Roads-II of Odisha and the Additional District Magistrate, (General) of Cuttack district.

Earlier, while speaking to mediapersons, the state Works Department minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday termed the incident unfortunate and admitted that some error on the part of the agencies engaged in the execution of the project or the technical staff presented at the spot was responsible for the fatal mishap.

As per reports, three persons including one engineer died when a ready-made concrete slab, being lifted by a crane for the under-construction bridge on Kathajodi River, collapsed and crushed five persons including the deceased persons on Saturday evening.

Two persons seriously injured in the incident have been undergoing treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of the deceased.

