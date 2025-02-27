Odisha Congress forms panel to probe incidents related to crimes against women

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (IANS) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate incidents pertaining to atrocities on women reported in the state since BJP came to power.

While informing about the formation of the committee, the newly appointed OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday said that the committee will initiate a ground-level enquiry into the particular incidents of crimes against women.

“In the past eight months of the current BJP government’s rule in Odisha, more than 1,600 cases related to crimes against women have been reported, averaging nearly seven cases per day,” he said.

Das added that the rising number of such incidents has raised serious concerns about women’s safety in the state.

“We have constituted a fact-finding committee to assess the ground reality, the committee members will talk to all the stakeholders related to the women atrocity cases registered during the last eight months and prepare its report. We will take up the matter seriously before the government and the public,” noted Das.

He also added that the party will take all the steps to make the state government take the women's atrocities seriously.

Speaking on the KIIT controversy, the OPCC president demanded stringent action against all those who will be found guilty in connection with the suicide of the Nepali girl and the subsequent assault on other Nepali students by the authorities of the private university in Bhubaneswar.

The opposition parties Congress and BJD have been raising the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the BJP government.

The legislators of both the opposition parties have also raised the issue of the collapsing law and order situation in the state during the first phase of the current session of the Odisha Assembly a couple of days ago.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently shared the information in the Odisha Assembly that as many as 30,943 cases have been registered in connection with violence against women in Odisha during 2024.

