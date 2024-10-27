Odisha CM conducts aerial survey in cyclone-affected areas

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday carried out an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.

The Chief Minister surveyed the situation in the coastal areas of Paradip, Mahakalpada, Rajkanika, Rajnagar and Chandabali.

Following the inspection, he directed the concerned departments to assess the damages caused due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ so that the persons affected by the cyclone and post-cyclone flood could be compensated at the earliest.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja accompanied CM Majhi during the aerial survey in cyclone-affected areas.

Earlier, speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the state R&DM Minister Pujari said that around 36 lakh persons were affected in the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ that hit the Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district on Thursday midnight.

As many as 1671-gram panchayats in 108 blocks and 426 wards in 31 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) 14 districts of the state are fully or partially affected in the severe cyclonic storm.

Pujari also stated that 8,10,896 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and vulnerable places to cyclone shelters and relief centres in the affected districts of the state before the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ hit the Odisha coast on Thursday midnight.

"The Special Relief Commissioner has written letters to the district collectors to positively send detailed reports regarding damages to infrastructure in the 14 affected districts of the state by November 2. The collectors have also been asked to send the report on damages to crops and houses in their respective districts," added Pujari.

Pujari further informed that the reports regarding the damages will be sent to the centre and a central team will also visit the state to assess the damages caused by the cyclone 'Dana'.

He assured that the process of giving compensation to people for the damages of the cyclone will be started soon.

