Odisha CM announces Rs 1.5 cr reward for javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena, who made the state proud on Wednesday by bagging the silver at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, finishing behind reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra.

While Chopra won the gold with a season best throw of 88.88m, Jena claimed the silver medal with a personal best attempt of 87.54m, thereby sealing his berth in next year's Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

Patnaik said that Jena's achievement will remain etched in the sports history of the country, as the Odisha athlete with his stellar performance has brought laurels to both India and the state.

“The award is in recognition of his stellar performance, his perseverance and determination. I congratulate him on his win at the Asian Games and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Kishore’s triumph not only reflects personal excellence, but also serves as an inspiration for the budding athletes across the country” Patnaik said in a press statement.

The CM also assured all support for Kishore for his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

