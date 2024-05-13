Odisha BJP attacks BJD over various issues

Bhubaneswar, May 13 (IANS) Intensifying the attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted BJD over issues varying from the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati to the alleged use of deep fake video of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the elections.

BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda alleged that Chief Minister Patnaik has been “captured” and is being controlled as a puppet by one person, in a veiled reference to BJD leader V.K. Pandian.

Panda claimed that Odia Asmita (Odisha self-identity) is under attack as Chief Patnaik has been “captured”. He also alleged that most of the videos of “Naveen Babu” released during the recent period are not genuine and “deep fake videos” of the Chief Minister are being prepared through the use of Artificial Intelligence technology.

“Those who have ‘captured’ CM Patnaik and using him as a puppet are releasing deep fake videos using his voice and image. We are examining the videos and will get the technical report. We will take appropriate action at the opportune time in this regard,” said Panda.

Senior BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi targeted the ruling party and also raked up the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati during the press meet. He held the BJD government responsible for the brutal murder of the VHP seer in 2008 and urged the voters of Odisha to throw away the BJD government.

The party's Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi questioned the state government and Sana Babu (BJD leader VK Pandian) for giving the responsibility to Bhoomi Putra, a south Indian architectural firm, with no prior expertise to prepare the plan for Shree Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa.

She asked the BJD when – Emar Mutt and other Mutts demolished for Shree Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa – will be redeveloped again as promised by the government.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the ruling BJD government of failing in all the sectors drinking water, health, irrigation, and education.

The voting for the four parliamentary constituencies of the state is ongoing.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.