Odisha Assembly Speaker hails SC/ST Conference as ‘milestone outside Delhi after 25 years’

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (IANS) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy has hailed the successful completion of the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of SC and ST Welfare Committees, held on August 29-30 in Bhubaneswar, calling it a historic milestone as the event was organised outside Delhi for the first time in 25 years.

Padhy said the conference received the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and the Governor, making it a momentous occasion.

Over 200 representatives from 18 states participated in the conference, where wide-ranging deliberations were held on the best practices adopted by states, future plans, and the implementation of committee recommendations by state governments for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Highlighting the significance, she said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla aptly termed the conference as “Agenda 2025”, under which the recommendations will focus on expansion of education, economic empowerment, and effective implementation of welfare schemes for SCs, STs, and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

“The ultimate goal is the upliftment and holistic development of marginalised communities across India,” Padhy added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy described her visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri as a spiritually fulfilling experience, calling it a moment of divine blessing.

Padhy, who accompanied the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes along with chairpersons and members from 18 state legislatures, said the temple visit was the most-awaited part of their two-day national conference in Bhubaneswar.

“After the conclusion of the conference, delegates were eager to visit the Konark Sun Temple and have darshan of Lord Jagannath. Over 200 delegates, many with their spouses, came for the pilgrimage. For several of them, it was the very first darshan of Lord Jagannath — making it a truly memorable moment,” Speaker Padhy said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.