ODI World Cup: BCCI to discuss India-Pakistan match date change with state associations tomorrow

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The discussion on a likely date change in the India-Pakistan match for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup is likely to take place when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are going to join members of the state associations in a meeting in the national capital on July 27.

As per the current schedule, the India-Pakistan match, regarded as the most high-profile match of the ODI World Cup, is scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But the marquee match is clashing with the first day of the Navaratri festival, also on October 15, and the local police has told the BCCI that it would find it difficult to take care of security on the day.

"Yes, the meeting of BCCI officials with state associations set to host 2023 ODI World Cup matches is happening tomorrow in New Delhi. It is definitely likely that a talk around the possible change in date of India-Pakistan World Cup match to be held at Ahmedabad will happen, owing to a clash with the first day of Navaratri," a source privy to the development told IANS.

The big development comes nearly a month after the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup schedule was announced in Mumbai on June 27.

If the India-Pakistan match is preponed, it could impact the overall ODI World Cup schedule. As per the current schedule, October 14 is a double-header day in the tournament.

On October 14, defending champions England will be playing Afghanistan in a day match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with New Zealand facing off against Bangladesh in a day-night game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A change in the India-Pakistan Men's ODI World Cup match date will hugely affect scores of fans and other major stakeholders, who have already booked accommodation and flight tickets for Ahmedabad for one of the most-anticipated games in the marquee event.

