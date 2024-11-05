Odegaard's return boost Arsenal ahead of Milan clash

London, Nov 5 (IANS) Arsenal have been handed a much needed injury boost as skipper Martin Odegaard was seen training with the first team squad for the first time since his injury on Tuesday.

The 25-year old was left out of Norway’s squad for the upcoming international break on Tuesday.

The Arsenal and national team captain limped off during Norway's Nations League win over Austria on September 9 after twisting his left ankle. He required the help of physios before leaving the pitch to receive further treatment and has not played for the Gunners since their 1-1 draw with Brighton on August 31.

The Norwegian is one of the best creative midfielders in the league and ahs been a vital part of the Arsenal squad. The Gunners have struggled heavily without his presence as the team has struggled to recreate his presence and creativity on the pitch.

The North London side is now sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table after having dropped points in their past three league games which include the 0-2 loss vs Bournemouth, 2-2 draw vs Liverpool and 0-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be in no rush to bring Odegaard back into action as he is a vital cog of the side and would not want to risk a long-term injury.

Arsenal will be traveling to Italy as they get set to play at the iconic Stadio San Siro against Inter Milan on Thursday (IST). The Gunners are one of the nine teams that are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League. Following a 0-0 draw against Atlanta, Arsenal registered a 2-0 win against Paris Saint Germain followed by a 1-0 victory over Shakhtar in Matchday three.

