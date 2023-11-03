Oct 7 attack 100% Palestinian: Hassan Nasrallah

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 (IANS) Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, General Secretary of the Iran backed Hezbollah, on Friday said that the Hamas brothers planned and conducted the October 7 attack on Israel alone.

“The attack on October 7 was carried out by Palestinians only. It was 100 per cent Palestinian,” Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah.

In a televised speech, the Hezbollah leader said that the brothers of Hamas had kept the attack details completely secret and did not shared it with other resistance groups.

Hassan Nasrallah said that Hezbollah did not have any ill feelings against the Hamas for keeping the operation secret.

He said that the ‘Al Aqsa Flood Operation’ has exposed the weakness of Israeli intelligence.

“The October 7 attack has shook the ground,” Hassan Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader mocked the Israeli intelligence and military, saying that they could not rescue hostages even after one month.

He also thanked the groups in Yemen and Iraq for taking part in the battle against Israel.

