OBC-Maratha row: On Bhujbal's plea, Sharad Pawar to contact Maha CM to defuse tension

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Perturbed by the deteriorating situation on the caste front in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party’s Minister Chhagan Bhujbal held an unscheduled meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, on Monday, sparking huge political speculation.

Speaking to the media, Bhujbal said that after his detailed discussions of nearly one-and-half hours, NCP(SP) supremo Pawar agreed to speak with Mahayuti Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the next couple of days.

Sharad Pawar also promised to speak with all prominent leaders to hammer out an amicable solution.

“I had not taken an appointment, and reached there (Silver Oaks) at 10.10 A.M., when Sharad Pawar sahib was still sleeping, as he was unwell. I waited and an hour later, he called me... and I requested him to intervene in the entire issue to help work out an amicable solution,” Bhujbal said.

He informed the senior Pawar that he had not approached him as a MLA, Minister, representing any party or with any political agenda, but to express his grave concern at the current volatile scenario fomenting in the state owing to the OBC-Maratha caste row.

“The common man should not suffer… I emphasised to Sharad Pawar Sahib that as a senior leader in the state, it was his responsibility to intervene and cool the tempers… In such an atmosphere, I don’t want the homes of the poor people to get torched. Tensions must be defused,” Bhujbal said regarding the meeting.

Elaborating, he informed Sharad Pawar how a major caste-schism has developed in the state, some are with Marathas, some with OBCs, Dhangars, etc, and how those supporting the OBCs or Marathas are avoiding each other, even for family functions, and it leads to occasional skirmishes.

After listening patiently, Sharad Pawar said he was not aware what transpired between CM Shinde and the Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil, or between Bhujbal and the OBC leaders.

However, the Maratha strongman assured Bhujbal that he would phone the CM in the next couple of days and work to resolve the contentious caste issues that threaten to peak ahead of the October Assembly elections.

Referring to kite-flying and sharp reactions of leaders across party lines, Bhujbal said he had informed senior NCP leader Praful Patel of the meeting and even secured his green signal, reiterating that he had no political agenda behind the sudden encounter with Sharad Pawar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.