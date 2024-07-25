Nuwan Thushara ruled out from T2OIs vs India due to broken finger: Report

Pallekle, July 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka's preparations for their upcoming T20I series against India have suffered a significant setback as fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out due to a broken finger on his left hand, say a report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the injury occurred during fielding practice late on Wednesday, as confirmed by team manager Mahinda Halangoda. Despite the injury being on Thushara's non-bowling hand, it is severe enough to prevent his participation in the series.

Thusara's injury marks a severe blow to the Sri Lankan squad already grappling with the absence of another key pacer, Dushmantha Chameera, who is sidelined due to illness.

With Thushara ruled out, left-armer Dilshan Madushanka appears to be the replacement, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Nuwan Thushara has been an integral part of Sri Lanka's T20I setup, especially noted for his performance at the T20 World Cup, where he claimed eight wickets in three matches. Earlier this year, he delivered a memorable performance against Bangladesh, taking a T20I hat-trick and finishing with figures of 5 for 20. His absence will be keenly felt as Sri Lanka prepares to face a formidable Indian side.

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and India is scheduled for Saturday at Pallekle.

