Number of residents affected by contaminated water exceeds 500 in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Sep 4 (IANS) The number of residents affected after drinking contaminated water in Greater Noida's Supertech Eco Village 2 residential society has exceeded 500.

The majority of those affected are residents of three towers -- C1, C2, and C5.

On Wednesday, private hospitals organised a health camp in response to the worsening situation that was attended by hundreds of affected people.

On Tuesday, a similar camp was arranged by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Health Department which recorded 339 cases.

The majority of the patients are showing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and fever, with children and the elderly being particularly affected.

In response to the crisis, water samples from the society have been collected and inspected by the Greater Noida Authority.

Its CEO NG Ravi Kumar has taken immediate action by directing the water supply department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, the authority's General Manager S.K. Mishra and Senior Manager Rajesh Gautam inspected the water supply network. Although no initial faults were detected in the water supply managed by the authority, samples have been sent for further testing.

The team also engaged with residents, who reported that a recent cleaning of the society's internal tank may have led to the contamination of water.

General Manager of the Water Supply Department, Jitendra Gautam, clarified that the authority supplies water only up to the society's reservoir, with the responsibility for distribution to individual residences falling on the builder or the Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

Further actions will be taken based on the lab test results of the water samples.

On May 4, around 400 residents of Ghaziabad's Saya Gold Avenue Society fell ill allegedly after drinking contaminated water. They had also experienced symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever.

With heavy rainfall, frequent floods and waterlogging, the risk of water contamination goes up during monsoon. It typically happens when sewage water gets mixed with clean water.

