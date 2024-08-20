Number of heatstroke patients in Japan climbs in July

Tokyo, Aug 20 (IANS) The number of people in Japan who were sent to hospital for heatstroke climbed some 20 per cent in July from a year before to 43,195 amid sweltering temperatures, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.

The figure marked the second highest level for the month since records began in 2008, after 54,220 was recorded in July 2018.

The country saw sweltering heat in July, with temperatures topping 35 degrees Celsius in many areas, where heatstroke claimed 62 lives.

Of the heatstroke patients last month, 25,469 were of 65 years old and above, the data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 17,638 people were rushed to hospitals from homes, and 8,234 people fell ill while walking.

