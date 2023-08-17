Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram, Aug 17 (IANS) Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Nuh court on Thursday in connection with communal clashes that erupted in the district on July 31.The police have recovered eight swords from him, a Nuh police spokesperson told IANS.

Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh’s Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu.

Police said, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, along with his supporters had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened Kundu and police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple during the VHP's Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31.

On August 1, Bajrangi was arrested by Faridabad police in another case. He was accused of making inflammatory videos before the VHP's Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra. He was later granted bail by a Faridabad court.

Bajrangi was again produced in a Nuh court on Wednesday which sent him to a one-day police remand for further questioning.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad, meanwhile, has disassociated itself from Bajrangi and claimed that he was never linked with the Bajrang Dal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.