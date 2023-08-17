Haryana to regularise 450 colonies

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the government has decided to regularise 450 unauthorized colonies situated beyond the municipal limits, falling under the purview of the Town and Country Planning Department.

Addressing the media here, he said 239 colonies have been falling under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning Department, while the remaining under the Urban Local Bodies Department.

With these, a cumulative total of 1,135 unauthorised colonies will have been regularized from 2014 till date. He said a provision of Rs 500 crore has been made for basic development works in such colonies.

Families residing in such colonies also attended the media interaction through video concerning. The short film highlighting the transparent and clean administration given by the state government and the decision taken by it was also played.

“The development works of the colonies which fall outside the municipality area will be done by the Haryana Rural Development Authority. The development work of the colonies located within the municipality will be done by the concerned municipality,” said Khattar.

Giving information about district-wise colonies, the Chief Minister said with the regularization of 92 colonies Yamunanagar is on the top followed by Faridabad where 59 colonies have been regularised.

Similarly, 16 colonies have been regularized in Fatehabad, three in Gurugram, 20 in Hisar, 25 in Jhajjar, 30 in Kaithal, two in Karnal, 25 in Kurukshetra, 35 in Nuh, 31 in Palwal, 22 in Panipat, 14 in Rewari, 32 in Rohtak, nine in Sirsa, and 35 in Sonipat.

The Chief Minister said 1,856 colonies are currently under consideration for regularization. Among these, 727 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning Department, while 1,129 colonies under the Urban Local Department.

The regularisation process will commence once the specified criteria are met within these colonies. This development marks a crucial step in the state's urban planning and development efforts, added the Chief Minister.

