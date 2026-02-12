Who Is Uday Nagaraju? First Telugu Sworn Into UK’s House of Lords on Bhagavad Gita

Uday Nagaraju has scripted a remarkable journey - from the small town of Siddipet in Telangana to the corridors of power in London. The Telangana-born public policy professional has been appointed as a permanent peer in the United Kingdom’s House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British Parliament.

On February 10, the 46-year-old formally took oath as a member of the House of Lords, becoming the first Telugu individual to secure a permanent position in the prestigious legislative body. In a moment that resonated deeply with the Indian diaspora, he chose to swear his oath on the sacred Bhagavad Gita, pledging to uphold the responsibilities and ethical standards of his new role.

The House of Lords plays a crucial role in scrutinising legislation, shaping public policy, and holding the government to account. Uday Nagaraju’s entry into this institution marks a significant milestone not just for him personally, but also for the Telugu community worldwide.

His appointment has been widely celebrated across the Telugu diaspora, with congratulatory messages pouring in from India, the UK, and other parts of the world. For many, his journey stands as an inspiring example of how talent and perseverance can transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, placing a Telugu voice in one of the most influential parliamentary systems in the world.