Canada Crime: Indian Woman Stabbed and Robbed in Winnipeg

A 23-year-old Indian woman, Tanpreet Kaur, was brutally stabbed and robbed in Winnipeg by a 17-year-old girl during a late-night attack. The shocking incident occurred as Kaur was returning home from work around midnight, during the intervening hours between Sunday and Monday.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Kaur was walking from a bus stop toward her apartment when she sensed someone running behind her. As she turned, she was confronted by a young woman who demanded her phone and identification. When Kaur resisted, the attacker stabbed her in the abdomen and waist.

In a courageous act of self-defense, Kaur fought back and managed to disarm the attacker by grabbing the knife, despite being seriously wounded. A man accompanying the assailant did not intervene but stood by as the struggle unfolded.

The attack came to an end only after bystanders stepped in and called 911. The suspects fled the scene, taking Kaur’s phone and identification cards with them. Police and emergency responders arrived promptly, and Kaur was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She had to undergo two surgeries due to the severity of her injuries.

Winnipeg Police later arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the incident. She has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and multiple breaches of a release order.

Kaur hails from Faridkot in Punjab, India, and had moved to Canada in 2021 on a work permit. Her brother, Harsirat Singh, also resides in Canada.

Authorities praised the bystanders whose intervention may have saved Kaur’s life. The investigation is ongoing.