NRAI mourns the demise of Baljit Singh Sethi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) mourned the passing of its former Secretary General, Baljit Singh Sethi, who died at 8:40 AM on Wednesday, at the age of 89.

Sethi was revered as the longest-serving Secretary General in the organization’s history, holding the position for an impressive 24 years from 1985 to 2009. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, senior vice president of the NRAI, expressed deep sorrow, stating, “It is an irreparable loss to our Shooting family. His contribution to the development and growth of the sport in the country is immeasurable. Till his last breath, he had been advising and guiding juniors like us on how to continuously improve the running of the sport and provide better support to the Shooting athletes. It will be tough to find another like Baljit ji. Deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.”

Raninder Singh, former president of the NRAI, reflected on Sethi's lasting impact on Indian shooting. He noted, “It was under Shri Baljit Sethi’s reign that shooting began to gain recognition as a popular sport in the country. His vision, dedication, and passion saw India win its first-ever Olympic medal in shooting and the first individual Olympic gold for the country. He not only advanced the sport for the benefit of the athletes but also groomed administrators like us to ensure the mantle gets passed on. May Waheguru grant his soul eternal peace.”

Current secretary general Kr. Sultan Singh also conveyed his grief, stating, “The entire Shooting fraternity is indebted to Shri Sethi for his contributions to the sport, and he will be sorely missed by all of us. He has made the NRAI Secretary General’s shoes too huge to fill, and we can only feel blessed that we had the good fortune of learning from him and witnessing his work. On behalf of the NRAI, our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

