Now, BJP invites Assam and U'khand CMs to address Parivartan rallies in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) After presenting a united front of local leaders in its Parivartan Yatras, the BJP has now roped in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to address the Parivartan rallies in Rajasthan, which according to party leaders, signal a forthcoming change in power post Assembly polls.

Addressed by union ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and national leaders like J.P. Nadda besides state ministers, the Parivartan Yatras, have been an enormous success in the desert state.

"Now we have invited Assam and Uttarakhand chief Ministers to these rallies," said Narayan Panchariya, who has recently been assigned the role of chairman of the Election Management Committee.

With the elections approaching, the BJP is pooling in all its resources to make the Parivartan yatras, which have been flagged in four divisions, a resounding success.

Leaders like Shah and Singh have questioned the silence of Congress on Stalin's "Sanatan" remark.

Inclusion of the two state CMs, who follow Hindutva policy, in the yatra indicates that 'Hindutva' will be the core focus of the party in the ensuing polls, said the sources.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.