Nottingham murders: Cops slammed for sharing details about British-Indian, others on WhatsApp

London, Feb 19 (IANS) Families have slammed the British Police after it emerged during a misconduct hearing that they shared details about the victims of the 2023 Nottingham murders, which included an Indian-origin teen, on a WhatsApp group.

British-Indian Grace O’Malley-Kumar, fellow student Barnaby Webber, both aged 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane near the University of Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

A message by an unnamed police officer shared details about the injuries suffered by the three victims on the encrypted platform, The Sun reported on Monday.

Following this, police constable Matthew Gell passed on the “distasteful” message to his wife and a friend, the misconduct tribunal heard recently.

“What an abhorrent way to conduct an investigation," Webber's mother was quoted as saying in the London-based daily.

"To learn there has been internal needless voyeurism on our loved ones is unforgivable.”

Calling it "shocking", the tribunal reportedly gave a final written warning to the cops.

Last week, the family of O’Malley-Kumar was shocked to learn that their daughter's body was tested for drugs and alcohol but killer Calocane, identified as a paranoid schizophrenic, was not subjected to similar tests.

In January, an independent review was ordered into prosecutors' decision to accept the manslaughter pleas of a 32-year-old Calocane based on diminished responsibility, which meant that he will not be tried for murder. Calocane has been detained in Ashworth secure hospital since January.

Calling for a public inquiry into the case, the families have also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who promised them that "we will get the answers".

