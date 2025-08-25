Not allowing tabling of bill undemocratic: HM Amit Shah on 130th Amendment

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said not allowing any bill or Constitution amendment bill of the government from being presented in the House is not an appropriate behaviour exhibited by the Opposition in a democracy.

The Home Minister, in an interview with a news agency, shared his views on several important issues, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025.

Pointing towards the Opposition parties’ protest against the introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, he said that both the Houses of the country's Parliament are for debate and discussion and not for noise and uproar.

The Home Minister said that this mentality of not allowing a bill to be presented is not democratic, and the Opposition will have to explain their actions to the people.

In the backdrop of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party refusing to join a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the proposed legislation, HM Shah said that if any party boycotts a JPC even after the decision to form the panel on the proposed law, then there is no other option available to the government.

The Home Minister said that this bill is important and after consulting members of all parties, a considered opinion should be arrived at in the JPC, said an official statement.

He said that the government gives the Opposition a chance to present its views, but it seems the Opposition does not want to do so.

He said that a two-thirds majority is required for the passage of this bill, and when voting takes place, all parties can give their views on it.

The Home Minister said that the bill is not against any Opposition party and it also brings Chief Ministers in BJP-ruled states under its ambit.

He said that the Opposition is misleading the public by saying that FIRs are not filed against the people in the government. He said that there is a provision that if bail is granted to a tainted Minister within 30 days, then there will be no action as per the bill.

Also, if there is a fake case, the courts of the country are there to grant bail, said HM Shah.

He said, in any case, the High Courts and the Supreme Court have the right to grant bail, and if bail is not granted, then the person will have to resign from the post.

He added that if bail is granted after 30 days, then they can take the oath again.

The Union Home Minister said that the provision for the imprisonment of tainted elected representatives was not made by the current government; it has been there for years.

The HM said there is a provision in the Representation of the People Act of India that if any elected representative is sentenced to two years or more period of imprisonment, he will be relieved of his position as an MP. He said that this law has been in place since Independence.

HM Shah stated that since Independence, many leaders, ministers and chief ministers have resigned on moral grounds and gone to jail.

But now a trend has started that even after going to jail, they did not resign, he said, adding that some ministers of Tamil Nadu, and the Chief Minister and Ministers of Delhi did not resign even after being sent to prison.

Pointing to the awkward situation created by the refusal of tainted Ministers to resign, HM Shah said, “Will the Secretary of the government, DGP, Chief Secretary go to them in jail to take orders?”

