Norway to update maritime regulations

Oslo, Sep 13 (IANS) Norway plans to review and update its maritime regulations to stay aligned with the rapid development of the industry, the government said on Friday.

The initiative seeks to improve maritime safety and environmental protection by forming a public legislative committee to review and update the Ship Labor Act and the Ship Safety Act. These laws regulate working conditions on ships and vessel safety. The government aims to ensure its regulations stay current and responsive to both industry demands and the well-being of seafarers.

"The maritime sector has seen significant advancements, particularly in digitalization and the green transition. New technologies, fuels, and autonomous systems bring new challenges, making it necessary to update our maritime regulations," Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Marianne Sivertsen Naess said.

"Additionally, we need a regulatory framework that will stand the test of time, and we are starting that process now," he mentioned, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ship Labour Act, partially aligned with Norway's Working Environment Act in 2013, and the Ship Safety Act, introduced in 2007, have not seen significant updates since their inception. While the Working Environment Act has undergone several amendments, maritime regulations now require a similar comprehensive review, said the ministry.

Naess said the time is right for a comprehensive evaluation and revision of Norway's maritime laws, adding that this is a crucial issue for seafarers and the government has been listening closely to the concerns raised by various maritime organizations.

