Norway pledges over $90 million to WHO

Oslo, Oct 15 (IANS) The Norwegian government announced a major financial commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO), pledging 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($93 million) over the next four years (2025-2028).

The contribution, made during the WHO's first investment round for sustainable financing, underscores Norway's dedication to strengthening global health systems and supporting the WHO's crucial role in global health, the Norwegian government said on Monday in a press release.

"The World Health Organization is more important than ever," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. "WHO has repeatedly proven its significance as a meeting place and coordinating body, especially in times of crisis."

The investment round, the first of its kind, aims to secure more sustainable financing for the WHO's work. Norway is hosting the event with France, Germany, Brazil, Mauritania, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Norway's contribution will be allocated as flexible funds, in addition to its mandatory contributions and donations to the WHO's crisis response efforts. This flexibility is crucial for the WHO to allocate resources to priority areas identified by its governing body, the World Health Assembly.

Currently, most of the WHO's funding comes from voluntary contributions earmarked for specific purposes.

