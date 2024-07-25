Norway joins EU in sanctions against Israeli settlers

Oslo, July 25 (IANS) Norway has aligned with the European Union (EU) in imposing sanctions against Israeli extremist settlers in the West Bank, a government statement said.

Last week, the EU decided to impose sanctions on five individuals and three organisations due to "serious human rights abuses". The sanctions add to those already in force.

The aforementioned individuals and organisations are accused of severe abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank and obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The individuals will face frozen financial assets and travel restrictions, while the organisations will also have their financial assets frozen, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Israeli settlements on occupied land are illegal. The organisations and individuals now listed are behind serious human rights abuses against Palestinians," said Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The Foreign Minister condemned Israel's decisions to expand settlements in the West Bank.

"Recently, we have witnessed several unacceptable expansions of Israeli settlements. The increasing transfer of control over the West Bank from military to civilian Israeli authorities, and the displacement of Palestinians from large areas of the West Bank due to settlement violence and house demolitions are deeply worrying," he added.

Palestinians are increasingly exposed to threats and violent attacks from settlers.

Nearly 1,400 people have been displaced since October 2023 due to settlement violence and movement restrictions.

