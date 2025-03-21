Northeast saw rapid transformation under PM Modi's leadership, says Sikkim CM

Gangtok, March 21 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday that the entire Northeast has undergone a massive transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the region enjoys good road, railway and air connectivity with the rest of the country.

The Chief Minister attended the eighth North-East Youth Festival here at Paljor Stadium.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Raksha Khadse was also present in the vibrant gathering celebrating youth empowerment, cultural exchange, and national integration.

Chief Minister Tamang said that the Central government has taken many initiatives in transforming the Northeast since 2014, emphasising improved connectivity, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister for recognising the Northeast as 'Ashta Lakshmi' and for his continuous support through initiatives like UNNATI 2024, StartUp India, and StandUp India.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang also said that the theme "Empower Youth, Empower Region – My Bharat, Viksit Bharat" aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming for a fully developed India.

He also stressed education, skill development, entrepreneurship, tourism, and cultural preservation, highlighting Northeast's rich heritage, world-class talent in sports and arts, and the potential of eco-tourism and sustainable development.

He urged youth to take leadership roles, innovate, and contribute to India's progress.

"The festival, showcasing unity and progress, serves as a platform for youth to exchange ideas, explore diverse cultures, and contribute to a stronger Northeast and a developed India," the Chief Minister said.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to working together for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Union MoS Raksha Khadse, and all officials and participants for making the festival a success.

Despite Union Minister Mandaviya's absence due to unavoidable circumstances, Chief Minister Tamang acknowledged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' unconditional support.

The event, held under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, brought together 552 participants from across the Northeast, including NSS volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan members, and officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.