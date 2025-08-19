Northeast Frontier Railway achieves major electrification milestone

Guwahati, Aug 19 (IANS) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, has made remarkable progress in its electrification drive and green energy initiatives during the first seven months of this year, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, during the period from January to July (2025), the NFR achieved outstanding progress, marking a significant step towards sustainable and efficient railway operations in the region.

He said that a total of 1,043 Route Kilometres (RKM) of railway lines have been electrified in this period (January to July).

Additionally, electrification has been completed on the double-line sections in connection with the doubling projects between Chaparmukh – Hojai Down Line (45.69 TKM) and Dudhnai-Azara Second Line (99.32 TKM) in Assam.

According to the CPRO, with this achievement, Rangiya (RNY) Division is now fully electrified (100 per cent), enabling smooth and eco-friendly train operations.

As a result, the prestigious Rajdhani Express is now running on electric traction via the Rangiya-Rangapara route up to Dibrugarh.

Furthermore, after completion of electrification up to Dibrugarh, the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express has been running on end-to-end electric traction via New Tinsukia from June 2025, providing faster, cleaner and more efficient travel for passengers.

Sharma said that operational benefits have also been significant.

With the completion of key electrification works, a total of 28 trains are now running on end-to-end electric traction, which has enabled the release of 12 diesel locomotives from active service. This transition not only results in substantial fuel savings but also contributes to environmental sustainability by minimising greenhouse gas emissions, the official said.

The CPRO said that the Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to accelerating its electrification and renewable energy projects to enhance operational efficiency, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and move towards a cleaner and greener future for rail transport.

