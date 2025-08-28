North Korea's Kim inspects sniper, special forces units at training base

Seoul, Aug 28 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected sniper and special operations units at a training base, stressing that bolstering special operations forces is the "top priority" in the military's war preparations, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim visited the special operations training base under the military's General Staff the previous day and inspected the units' training, including their armament and training methods, reports Yonhap, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He described snipers as handpicked forces assigned to important missions and trained to carry out independent and autonomous military actions, saying that dramatically bolstering special operations and sniper capabilities is an "important task" in the country's military buildup.

"Thoroughly arming special operations forces to make them the pivotal force in war operations and the strongest combat groups is the top priority task in our military's war preparation," Kim said.

The leader also noted that the party's military commission will review organising a central sniper training centre within the General Staff.

Kim also inspected a new indigenous sniper rifle distributed to military units, describing it as a superior "long-distance precision" weapon and calling for the modernisation of armaments and the development of innovative warfare tactics.

He also ordered improving the quality of camouflage combat suits for snipers to match the conditions and weather of their mission areas before overseeing a live-fire drill by the sniper unit and a training session of special operations forces.

The KCNA published the report on the last day of South Korea and the United States' large-scale joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, which began on August 18. North Korea has issued back-to-back criticism of the military drills, denouncing them as an expression of intent to "invade" the country.

