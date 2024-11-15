North Korean leader Kim orders mass production of suicide attack drones: KCNA

Seoul, Nov 15 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen the performance test of suicide attack drones and stressed the need for prompt full-scale mass production, the North's state media reported Friday.

Kim provided on-site guidance for the tests of various types of suicide attack drones, produced by an affiliated institute of the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The suicide attack drones to be used within different striking ranges are to perform a mission to precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and at sea," the KCNA noted.

Kim affirmed that his country has "full possibility and potentiality to produce and introduce various types of drones" and would seek the possibility of combining and applying "new and promising tactical methods" as required by modern warfare.

"The Workers' Party of Korea has recently attached importance to the line of perfectly combining unmanned military hardware systems with operational plans," Kim said, underscoring the need for a serial production system as early as possible and go into "full-scale mass production."

