North Korea slams Israel's attack on Iran as 'hideous act'

Seoul, June 19 (IANS) North Korea on Thursday condemned Israel's recent air strike on Iran as a "hideous act" of aggression, saying Israel, backed by the United States and the West, is a "cancer-like" entity in threatening peace in the Middle East.

A spokesperson at North Korea's foreign ministry voiced "serious" concerns about Israel's military attack against Iran on Friday, denouncing Israel for raising the danger of a fresh all-out war in the Middle East, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The present grave situation witnessed by the world clearly proves that Israel, supported and patronised by the US and the West, is a cancer-like entity for the peace in the Middle East and a chief culprit of destroying global peace and security," the official was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

North Korea lashed out at Israel's attack on Iran as a "hideous act of aggression" that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign state and an "unpardonable crime against humanity."

"The Zionists who brought a new war to the Middle East and the behind-the-scenes forces who zealously patronise and support them will be held totally responsible for destroying international peace and security," the official said.

Having established diplomatic ties in 1973, North Korea and Iran are known to have close ties while under international sanctions for their weapons programmes. Pyongyang and Tehran have also provided weapons to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

When tensions in the Middle East arose, North Korea denounced Israel while expressing support for Iran or Syria to show its solidarity with an anti-US stance.

On the North's first response to the recent Israel-Iran conflict, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said, "It was noteworthy that North Korea strongly condemned Israel while toning down the level of criticism against the US."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.