North Korea sent 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, additional supply likely

Seoul, Feb 11 (IANS) North Korea is estimated to have sent about 200 pieces of long-range artillery to Russia and is likely to send more troops and weapons in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine, South Korea's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The assessment came after South Korea's spy agency earlier estimated the North to have sent some 11,000 troops to support Russia, of which 300 are believed to have been killed, with some 2,700 others wounded.

"(North Korea) has provided some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition and there is the possibility of (the North) additionally supplying troops, weapons and ammunition going forward," the ministry said in a briefing to the parliamentary defence committee.

The ministry said the North is expected to double down on its weapons development this year, the final year in its five-year plan to develop sophisticated weapons, such as nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

It raised the possibility of the North receiving Russia's technological assistance in exchange for military support, specifically mentioning technologies for nuclear-powered submarines and atmospheric re-entry technology for ICBMs.

Regarding the North's relations with the United States, the ministry said Pyongyang appears to be seeking to establish favorable circumstances for talks with Washington through a display of tough rhetoric and provocations, Yonhap news agency reported.

The North has not responded to US President Donald Trump's expression of his intent to reengage with leader Kim Jong-un. Instead, it has conducted missile tests and unveiled Kim's visit to a nuclear-material production base, the ministry noted.

A senior Russian official has said that all of president Vladimir Putin's conditions must be met in full before the war in Ukraine can end.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said it would not be possible to reach a US-brokered peace deal if Trump undermines Putin’s fundamental aims.

