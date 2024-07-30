North Korea appoints new top envoys to Vietnam, Singapore

Seoul, July 30 (IANS) North Korea appointed new ambassadors to Vietnam and Singapore on Tuesday after years of delay due to the North's COVID-19-related border shutdown.

North Korea appointed Ri Sung-guk as the country's new top envoy to Vietnam, replacing his predecessor Kim Myong-gil, according to the foreign ministry.

The post had remained vacant since Kim returned to North Korea in April 2019, months before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported.

Details about Ri were not available as the North's state media have not carried any report about him so far.

The North also appointed Ri Kil-song as the country's ambassador to Singapore. He appears to be a former vice foreign minister who had handled Asian affairs until 2020.

It marked the first time in about more than three years that North Korea has named new ambassadors following the appointment of Ri Ryong-nam, the North Korean ambassador to China, in 2021.

North Korea has allowed new top envoys from China, Mongolia and Cuba to begin their official duty in the North since last year, as it started easing its border restrictions in August 2023.

