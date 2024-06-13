No special facilities provided to actor Darshan at police station, says K’taka Minister

Bengaluru, June 13 (IANS) Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil clarified on Thursday that no special facilities are being provided to Kannada superstar Darshan, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of one of his fans.

"The shamiana installed on the premises of the police station is for the convenience of the additional staff deputed there in connection with the case," Patil told reporters here.

"Action has been initiated against Darshan as per the law. No special facility is provided to him just because he is a VIP. Considering the seriousness of the case, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed," the Minister added.

The police have clamped Section 144 in the surroundings of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station here.

Patil also reiterated that when additional staff are deputed, tents are erected to ensure their convenience.

"This is not done for any VIP; it is done in the interest of maintaining law and order. An accused is an accused. There is no room for special treatment according to the law. Our government will not allow anything of this sort to happen," he said.

Darshan, his partner and co-star Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested on Saturday on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

