No question of stopping any guarantee schemes in K’taka: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Thursday there was no question of stopping any guarantee schemes, including the 'Shakti' free travel scheme for women in the state, and claimed that his statement was misinterpreted and distorted.

Speaking to the media near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, he said: "My statement on revisiting the Shakti scheme has been twisted. Many women, including those financially stable, employees of IT/BT firms, and MNC staff, have mentioned that they don't need free bus travel."

"They receive separate allowances for travel from their companies. So, they feel they don't need free bus services. I only stated that I would discuss this with the ministers. Nowhere did I say the scheme would be stopped," he clarified.

"There is no question of withdrawing any of our five guarantee schemes. Can we force those who don't want this benefit to take it? Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the option to voluntarily give up the LPG subsidy. I mentioned considering something along those lines," Shivakumar maintained.

"As state KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister, I reiterate that all five guarantee schemes will continue. We are committed to tackling price inflation and improving people's lives. These schemes will continue for the current term and the next five-year term, totalling eight and a half years," he stated.

When asked why people who don't need it can't just buy a ticket, he said, "Transport staff would need government permission to act on that. Otherwise, conductors might hesitate to collect money from women. Tomorrow, people might accuse conductors of forcibly collecting money from women. So, we need to discuss the suggestions given by some women passengers. There is no rush on this matter."

On Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's claims that the Karnataka government will nix all the guarantees, he said, "Kumaraswamy can't stand these guarantee schemes. The Congress is providing five guarantees; during his term, he didn't provide any such schemes, didn't provide land to the poor, and didn't develop villages."

On the JD-S leader Kumaraswamy's claim that the President's Rule would be imposed in Karnataka within six months, he said, "They are plotting to bring down our government, but that's not in their destiny. Mark my words on this special day; the Congress will govern the state for the next eight and a half years."

When asked about the BJP protesting over the Waqf issue despite the state government's clarification, he said, "The BJP has nothing to target our government, so they are using this issue for political gains. The notice was first issued during their time."

